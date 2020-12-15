Beasley’s Fayetteville Stations Raise $186,177

The money will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital following the 34th Annual Country Cares and Urban Cares St. Jude Radiothons which took place December 10-11th..

On WKML-FM, Morning Personalities Don Chase and Sarah proudly hosted all 13 hours of the Country Cares Radiothon. The station and Chase have been involved with St. Jude longer than the actual Country Cares program. In recent years, Old School 107.7 joined the Fayetteville Radiothon roster with Kenny J, Taylor Morgan and D-Rocc, hosting the Urban Cares Radiothon.

“For over 30 years, we’ve been proud to do our part in supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s work in making sure no child dies from cancer,” said Tee Gentry, Regional Operations Manager of Beasley Media Group’s Fayetteville and Augusta markets. “In the middle of a pandemic that has impacted everyone financially, the people of the Fayetteville region once again stepped up in ways that made us all proud to have them in our listening family.”

St. Jude Children’s Hospital, located in Memphis, provides completely free medical care for children battling various pediatric cancers. The average patient treatment expense is $425,000, and families are never charged for any of the costs.