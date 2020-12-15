Another Renewal For Nielsen

Nielsen has renewed Waterloo Media/Sinclair Telecable for PPM measurement. Waterloo Media/Sinclair is Based in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Virginia, and Austin, Texas. This will be a renewal of services in Austin and a new multi-year deal in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Virginia. The agreement also includes TAPSCAN.

“We are looking forward to using Nielsen data to help us demonstrate ROI for our advertisers,” said Bob Sinclair, Sr., President of Sinclair. “These insights will help us plan the most effective radio strategies for our clients, and showcase the value of radio.”

“We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Sinclair,” said Brad Kelly, Managing Director, Nielsen Audio. “As a long time industry leader, Sinclair continues to innovate, in the midst of so much fragmentation and change. As the landscape continues to evolve, we look forward to empowering Sinclair with the tools that they need for the future trajectory of measurement.”