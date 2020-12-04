Kids Helped In North Country NY

WCKM-FM, WCQL-FM and WWSC-AM in Glens Falls, NY are doing their part this Christmas Season. Toys for kids and food for families have been the focus of the stations for more than 20 years.

Operation Santa Claus this year adopted more than a thousand kids in 30 different school systems in the stations footprint. Each child will get a toy they want valued at 30 dollars.

The kids families will also get food and clothing from proceeds being raised in a four-hour, on air auction during morning drive on 98.5 WCKM. The auction is set for December 9.

“Businesses donate items ranging from food, merchandise and services,” said Pete Cloutier, co-host of The Morning Club with Dan Miner. “We let the listeners know what’s up on the block, they call in and bid in 100 dollar intervals, and we let them know the current bid. We do this from 6 to 10 AM.”

Some of the more popular items include a week’s stay, rent free, at a Carolina Coast beach home owned by a local notable. Also, North Country native, Media Personality Rachael Ray, has donated many of her Branded cooking items and an autographed cookbook.

The Regional Radio Group Stations raised more than $210,000 for food, clothing and toys last year.