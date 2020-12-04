A Very Sunny Christmas Benefit In Vegas

Sunny 106.5 and 8 News Now in Las Vegas will present A Very Sunny Christmas December 18. Donations during the broadcast will benefit Opportunity Village in Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization serving adults in the Southern Nevada community with intellectual and related disabilities.

The broadcast will feature performances and appearances by Nevada-based entertainers and friends of the community including Wayne Newton, Little Big Town, Debbie Gibson, Darius Rucker, Mat Franco, Brian Newman, Russell Dickerson, Shin Lim, Daniel Emmet, Piff The Magic Dragon, Xavier Mortimer, and many others.

8 News Now Good Day Las Vegas anchors John Langeler and Alex Backus will host with Sunny 106.5’s morning show personalities AJ and Joanna and they will encourage the community to support Opportunity Village during the special by making a donation online.