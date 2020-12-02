V-103 Grows Atlanta Morning Team

V-103 (WVEE-FM) in Atlanta welcomes two additions to mornings. Tylerchronicles and Christina ‘Ms. Basketball’ Granville are the new co-hosts for The Morning Culture with Big Tigger.

Best known for his work as a stand-up comedian, Tylerchronicles launched his career throughout the Atlanta area. Since moving to Atlanta in 2013, athlete, actress and model Christina ‘Ms. Basketball’ Granville has been featured in TV productions and has walked the runway for over 50 fashion shows.

“Tylerchronicles and Christina ‘Ms. Basketball’ Granville both possess a unique talent for captivating and entertaining their audiences, and I look forward to introducing them to our listeners as part of their morning routines.” said Rick Caffey, SVP/MM, Entercom Atlanta.