WFGR Adds Morning Co-Host

Casey Daniels has joined the morning show on Classic Hits 98.7 WFGR, Grand Rapids. Daniels joins the station’s current morning host JoJo Girard, to form the Casey & JoJo Show.

“We are elated to have Casey join us in Grand Rapids. Her enthusiasm for West Michigan is contagious and I am really looking forward to having her team up with JoJo, making an already great show even better,” said Jeff Luckoff, Market President.

“I’m super excited to be coming home to Michigan. I’m eager to be with such a forward-thinking and innovative group like Townsquare Media,” said Daniels.

Daniels comes to Grand Rapids from Tallahassee, where she was Operations Manager for the Adams Radio Group.