The Day Radio Drama Died

It’s 1960, network radio, in particular CBS, was starting to feel the pressure from affiliates who were starting to become more interested in local programming. Personality driven, DJ music programs were peaking and local stations wanted more time that they could sell locally.

The New York Times wrote in August, 1960 -“It is understood the proposed changes were initiated by stations affiliated with the CBS network. Many affiliates believe airtime they now allot to certain network programs can be utilized more profitably through local programming.”

