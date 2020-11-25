PSA’s To Help Cope Are Coming

Entercom has teamed up with the Ad Council on a program called COPING-19, a national PSA campaign aimed at raising awareness and providing tips and resources to help people experiencing mental health challenges.

Entercom will develop and provide bilingual audio PSAs that help Americans address mental health, as well as donate time and space to support the campaign across its platforms.

“Entercom is dedicated to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of our business,” said Sarah Harris, Vice President, Social Impact, Entercom. “With so many Americans struggling with mental health, we are delighted to use the reach of our platform to share helpful self-care and coping tips with our 170 million listeners and so many more in partnership with the Ad Council. We know talk is a powerful tool in the struggle for mental health, and are committed to using our voice to break the stigma and help people find the resources they need to thrive.”