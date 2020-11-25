Big Year For Alpha Fundraiser Despite Pandemic

Alpha Media in Dayton says as a result of its 2020 Holiday Helpout event, they were able to help more families than ever before. They were able to provide 110 holiday meals to referred families and 50 holiday meals to local frontline healthcare workers. In addition to the 160 holiday meals, they also donated 6,377 pounds of food to the With God’s Grace Food Pantry!

Afternoon host and program director, Faith Daniels, moved into Trotwood Firehouse #72 on Friday at 6am and broadcasted live all weekend from 10a-7pm. She was joined on Friday by Kev Nash with cluster station Hot 102.9 and Justin Kinner from 1410 ESPN.

Bo Matthews, operations manager, stated “I am forever impressed by what WROU means to the local Dayton community and by the connection Faith Daniels has with her listeners. The success of this Holiday Helpout, even during a pandemic, is a true testament of that. This is what separates us.”