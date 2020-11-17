Delivering Thanksgiving

Townsquare Media Atlantic City’s six radio stations are meeting the needs of those affected by tough economic times due to COVID-19 by providing 400 complete Thanksgiving meals through its Feed A Family campaign.

The Feed A Family program is funded through donations from listeners raised during a one-day Radiothon across the company’s six stations and a generous donation by Matt Blatt Kia.

The focus now shifts to providing for the hundreds of families registered for a no questions asked, pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinner. The dinners will be distributed curbside starting at 1:00 pm, outside of Townsquare Media’s studios on Thursday.