Mocha Podcast Network Launches

Sheila Eldridge is expanding multimedia empire with the launch of the Mocha Podcasts Network. This platform will be a destination for multicultural women seeking authentic voices and perspectives. Eldridge is the CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting.

The new network includes nearly two dozen podcasts hosted by entertainers such as Loni Love, Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, legendary music group, En Vogue, along with veteran broadcast journalists Rolonda Watts and Jacque Reid.

Other shows on the Mocha Podcasts Network will focus on a variety of topics that include entertainment, health and wellness, music, finance, entrepreneurship, and news. For instance, coming off their innovative ’Free Your Mind’ Billboard Awards performance, En Vogue’s “Funky Divas” visual podcast chronicles and celebrates the iconic group’s 30-year journey. Meanwhile, award-winning television host, actress, and author, Rolonda Watts, will take fans on a joyous journey of discovery from the bedroom to the boardroom with “Rolonda On Demand!”

Eldridge said, “Today, everyone has a podcast, but the Mocha Podcasts Network provides listeners and advertisers with quality over quantity. As a Black-owned network that proudly celebrates the Black experience, we’re committed to creating content from an authentic perspective.”