Jeff Luckoff Joins Townsquare

Jeff Luckoff takes over as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for Townsquare Media’s Grand Rapids media cluster. He moves from iHeartMedia where he was Regional Vice President.

“Jeff’s leadership and market knowledge will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of our Grand Rapids cluster by leveraging our ‘Local First’ strategy,” said Todd Lawley, SVP. “Jeff has a consistent record of winning at all levels and will provide the strategic leadership that made his teams so successful throughout the states of Michigan and Ohio to Townsquare Grand Rapids.”

“I am elated to join Townsquare. The people, platform and products are ideal in helping us serve the Grand Rapids market by providing local advertisers with the radio and digital marketing solutions that will help propel their business, as well as entertaining and informing our community with relevant, local content,” said Luckoff.

The local group includes: Grand Rapids Rock Station 97.9 WGRD-FM, Hot AC (WLHT-FM), Classic Hits (WFGR-FM), Hip Hop Magic 104.9 (WNWZ-FM) and AC (WTRV -FM).