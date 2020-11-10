Christmas Drive Goes Virtual In Atlanta

The 30th Annual Clark’s Christmas Kids has been launched on a virtual donation platform. Clark Howard and Cox Media Group Atlanta’s 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB-FM) are partnering with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to provide gifts for foster children across Georgia.

Supporters can donate by visiting ClarksChristmasKids.com, choosing a toy to purchase for a child, and donating the funds needed to purchase their gifts. The station is also partnering with ten Walmart locations throughout the Atlanta area where people can buy a gift from the list December 3 and 4.

Clark Howard will also be joining other 95.5 WSB hosts throughout the day and evening on December 3 and 4 for special shows. The shows will highlight the magic of Clark’s Christmas Kids throughout the last 29 years, and the importance of giving this holiday season.

