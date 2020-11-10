Flag, Forum Sign Deal

Fargo-based Flag Family Media has entered into a partnership agreement with Forum Communications owned WDAY-AM. The agreement will give Flag Family Media an extensive role in WDAY-AM’s day-to-day operations and provides an eventual path to ownership.

Flag Family Media currently owns and operates AM 1100 The Flag WZFG (Fargo) and AM 1090 The Flag KTGO (Tioga). This new arrangement does not impact the television operations of WDAY-TV or any other Forum Communications Company brands.

“Our company is honored to team up with a legendary local company, like Forum Communications, and the iconic Marcil Family to move the station to new levels in the days ahead,” says Flag Family Media President and Managing Partner, Steve Hallstrom. “My business partner, Scott Hennen, and I have both had the privilege of working for WDAY in the past and we are thrilled to help add a new chapter to the great story of WDAY Radio.”

“This partnership allows us to focus our attention on our in-depth TV, digital and print news operations while still sustaining a strong local radio presence in the region,” said Bill Marcil, Jr., president and CEO of Forum Communications Company. “We know Flag Family Media will honor the legacy of WDAY-AM and are looking forward to seeing how they transform our region’s radio experience.”

“This is an extremely significant day for our company, and we look forward to learning from, and working with, some great professionals at WDAY Radio,” says FFM Partner/Vice President Scott Hennen. “Steve and I can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and bring some energy and creativity to this legendary radio station.”