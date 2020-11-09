Pushkin Partners With iHeart

iHeartMedia has signed a co-production and distribution agreement partnership with Pushkin Industries, the audio production company co-founded by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg.

The deal will make iHeartMedia Pushkin’s exclusive sales partner for its catalog of premium podcasts including “Revisionist History,” “Broken Record,” “The Happiness Lab with Laurie Santos” and many others.

As part of this deal, iHeartMedia and Pushkin Industries will also co-produce a slate of new, original podcasts over the next two years.