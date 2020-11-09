WORD-AM Flagship For Furman Sports

ESPN Upstate (WORD-AM), in the Greenville-Spartanburg market, will serve as the flagship station for the school’s football and men’s basketball programs. As part of the partnership, gameday broadcasts will also be multicast on 97.7 FM/1330 AM in Greenville, 97.1 FM/950 AM in Spartanburg.

“This partnership is big win for us, Furman University, our advertisers and, most importantly, our listeners,” said Steve Sinicropi, SVP/MM Entercom Greenville-Spartanburg. “We look forward to delivering complete coverage of Furman’s football and men’s basketball programs, including play-by-play on game days and expanded Furman programming throughout the week.”

“Furman Athletics is proud to announce another important strategic partnership as Greenville’s college athletics team,” said Jason Donnelly, Director of Athletics. “We are excited to continue growing our Furman Paladins brand and fan base with ESPN Upstate in the years ahead