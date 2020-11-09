New Content Director In Lincoln

Joe Dobbins aka JDub has been named Content Director for CHR KFRX (106.3 Lincoln’s Hit Music). He moves to Nebraska from another Alpha Media owned station, Top 40/CHR DJX (99.7 All the Hits), Louisville.

“Joe is an outstanding programmer with outstanding vision,” said Rob Kelley, OM. He is the perfect leader for our staff and for the brand of a great heritage CHR like KFRX.”

While in Louisville, Dobbins was Content Director and an afternoon host. He started his career at WHOT-Hot101 in Youngstown, OH.