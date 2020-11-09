Here’s What Gordon Smith Said About Joe Biden’s Win

Smith worked with President-elect Joe Biden during his two terms as a Republican Senator from Oregon. He said he knows Biden and knows his patriotic love for his country and of his good heart for all his countrymen. Here’s more from the NAB CEO…

“Working together on the Foreign Relations Committee, we routinely bridged the partisan divide to achieve important legislative accomplishments.

“And, during a time of personal tragedy for my family, when we lost our son Garrett, Joe was a source of support and solace. Because he too knew the pain of losing a child, he gave to me a steady, brotherly shoulder to lean on. Joe is a healer, the consoler-in-chief our nation has elected.

“With due respect to President Trump’s rights to judicial review of election results, it is time to acknowledge the election of Joe Biden and to allow him the chance to bind our nation back together.”

Smith also provided this video message for NAB members regarding the elections.