NYSBA Sets 2021 Board

The New York State Broadcasters Association, has elected officers and new members to the Board of Directors for 2021. The board is made up of radio and television leaders in the Empire State.

Elected to board leadership positions: Chairperson-Karen Carey, Market President/Chief Revenue Officer, Townsquare Media; Vice Chairman (Radio)-Roberto Yanez, President/GM, Univision New York; Treasurer-Alan Bishop, Owner/President Finger Lakes Radio Group, and Chadwick Bay Broadcasting Corporation.

Named as new board members: Ron deCastro, Market President, WBLS/WLIB/WQHT; Chris Oliviero, SVP/MM, Entercom NYC; Katelin Tinley, VP/GM, Cox Media Group; Jim Riley, VP/MM, WGRF/WEDG/WHTT.

“With COVID-19, local broadcasters face unparalleled challenges. We are very fortunate to have board members that are willing to donate their valuable time to help NYSBA confront these issues,” said David Donovan, President NYSBA.

The full list of board members can be found here.