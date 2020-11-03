DeDe Looking For The Next Big Star

Following the departure of Michael Shawn and Rudy Rush, Service Broadcasting Group is looking for a high-profile entertainer to join the cast of K104/Dallas’ and Compass Media Networks’ syndicated DeDe in the Morning show.

If you are interested, here are a few things you need to have experience in: Understanding of Nielsen PPM audience engagement strategies and execution tactics, insights and understanding of entertainment brands/personalities, pop culture, and urban/hip-hop lifestyles, the ability to edit and produce compelling audio for real-time and on-demand show content and the ability to ideate, create, curate, and post show content on the show’s website(s) and social media platforms in line with social media policies

Think you have what it takes? Email your video expressing why you are our next big star, along with your resume package, including an audio demo (aircheck), social media links, and podcast audio clips to SBG HR Manager Debbie Henry at [email protected]