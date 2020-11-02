MPR Lands Quarter Million Dollar Grant

Minnesota Public Radio has been awarded a $250,000 grant by the Otto Bremer Trust. The funding will go towards work being done to increase cultural fluency within the organization and support new and expanded engagement with Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities across Minnesota.

“We are immensely grateful for this grant and know it will be an important contributor in moving us forward on this journey,” said Duchesne Drew, MPR President. “The past year has been a stark reminder that MPR has a lot more work to do, starting within our own organization, to be more equitable, more diverse and more inclusive.”

Since 2019, MPR has been conducting listening sessions in communities throughout the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. As these listening sessions continue, the Otto Bremer Trust grant allows MPR to expand and build sustainable community engagement.