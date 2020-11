CRS 21 The Virtual Experience is out with a look at the agenda for the upcoming event. The event is set for February 16-19, 2021.

Attendees will be offered a wide range of information in these sessions:

Til The Wellness Runs Dry

PPP: Post-Pandemic Playbook

21 Promotions in ’21

Talk Data to Me

Your 24/7 Brand

TLC: Talent Loving Coaching

Details on each session and early bird registration can be found here.