Sirius XM & KIA Extend Agreement

The SiriusXM and Kia Motors America expansion extends the relationship through 2025. The installation throughout Kia models and trims produced in North America will begin with model year 2022.

“Our customers love SiriusXM and we’re excited to be announcing our plans to make it a standard feature across the vast majority of all vehicles sold at retail,” said Bill Peffer, VP Sales Operations, Kia Motors America.

“This is a wonderful testament to the continued popularity of our content and we want every Kia customer to be able to drive off the lot enjoying SiriusXM,” said James Wu, VP, Automotive Partnerships for SiriusXM.

The latest SiriusXM platform combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience. It includes the latest search engine designed to make recommendations on related content.