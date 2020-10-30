Carton Apologizes, Sends Message to Other Radio Hosts

In his emotional return to WFAN after three years away, including one year in prison, Craig Carton spent the 5 p.m. hour Thursday night apologizing to his family, the WFAN staff and listeners. He also had a message for radio hosts who might be bitter he’s getting a second chance and they’re out of a job.

Carton said Entercom, WFAN, Chris Oliviero and Mark Chernoff made the decision to give him a second chance. He told other radio hosts they’ve had time to get better at their craft over the last three years and they didn’t and he added “that’s on you.”

Carton also spoke about his gambling addiction, how he nearly committed suicide, his time in rehab and how he was sexually abused as a child.

Listen to the full hour HERE. His official afternoon drive show with Evan Roberts begins November 9th.