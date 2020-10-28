Townsquare Promotes AE To Market President

Jeff Robb has been promoted to Market President for Townsquaare in Dubuque, IA. He moves up from his Senior Account Executive position to run the 5-station cluster.

The cluster includes: New Country 103 WJOD, CHR (KLYV-FM), Classic Rock (KXGE-FM), Classic Hits (WDBQ-FM) and News-Talk WDBO 1490-AM. He will report to Townsquare Senior Vice President Todd Lawley.

Robb said, “Townsquare Media Dubuque has shown an unwavering commitment to our Tri-State businesses and listeners; investing in technology to optimize advertiser campaigns and giving our listeners a premier interactive experience with our five heritage radio stations. I’m honored and excited to continue working for Townsquare in my new role. While our second-to-none digital platforms, data-driven radio campaigns and custom-built websites for local businesses are game-changers for many clients, it’s the incredible staff at Townsquare Media Dubuque that truly sets us apart.”

“Jeff has earned this promotion as a result of the phenomenal success he has had in executing our ‘Local First’ strategy and leveraging our market leading multiplatform advertising solutions,” commented Mr. Lawley. “Jeff is excited to engage with our partners to bring them the most effective integrated advertising solutions in the region.”

Townsquare COO – Local Media, Erik Hellum added, “Jeff is rising star in our Company and will do a great job leading our Townsquare Dubuque team, and I couldn’t be happier to promote from within.”