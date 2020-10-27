Former KCBS Host Barbara Taylor Dies

The longtime KCBS City Hall bureau chief died Monday from complications she suffered following a car crash last year. Taylor began her career in San Diego before moving to San Francisco where she was hired as an editor at KCBS Radio, before getting on the air.

Radio.com reports Taylor covered politics, elections and City Hall happenings for three decades as City Hall bureau chief.

Entercom SVP and Market Manager for San Francisco Gregory Nemitz shared his thoughts with Radio Ink. “For three decades, Barbara gave our audience a front row perspective of the biggest Bay Area stories of their generation. From national and local politics, elections and City Hall developments, she was a fixture on our airwaves and a familiar and reliable voice for listeners across the region. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”