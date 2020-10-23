Walden Pushes His Diversity in Leadership Act

Former radio station owner and outgoing Oregon Congressman Greg Walden has an op-ed piece in The Hill that highlights the importance diversity of ownership in the broadcast industry. He says you accomplish that with proactive policy.

Walden, like many broadcasters today, says while broadcasters face many challenges in a changing media world, many of the broadcast rules now in place are old and antiquated. “In fact, ownership rules for broadcasters have stayed the same for more than two decades, putting local broadcasters at a disadvantage and preventing the growth of the industry at large. In an industry already struggling to compete with unregulated, digital competitors, opportunity lays further away for minorities who must overcome additional barriers including difficulty accessing capital or managing their first broadcast property. To ensure every American has an opportunity to be served content relevant for all identities, Congress must act to bring our media ownership laws into the 21st century, create policies to incentivize new entrants into the marketplace, and help lift voices of underrepresented individuals by promoting diversity where it matters most: ownership.”

Earlier this year Walden introduced the Broadcast Diversity in Leadership Act which aims to break down barriers and support new voices in broadcasting by creating an incubator program. “Through the program, an established broadcaster and an aspiring broadcaster could form an incubation relationship, which would provide mentorship and access to capital, as well as establishing mutual goals to ensure success.”

Walden says now is the time to set partisan politics aside and create equal opportunity for Americans of all backgrounds. “We can start by working together with all stakeholders on appropriate measures to safeguard the integrity of an incubator program intended to break down these barriers and level the playing field. Congress should stop talking and start acting by sending this bill to the president’s desk this year.”

Read Walden’s full column HERE.