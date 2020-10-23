Report: WFAN Wanted Scott to Team With Carton

The New York Post is reporting that WFAN executives asked for, and received, permission to speak with ESPN Radio’s Bart Scott in an attempt to bring him back to the station to work with Craig Carton. Carton is expected to sign with the station to work afternoon drive.

The going theory now is that Joe Benigno will retire and Carton will work with Evan Roberts. Andrew Marchand at The Post is reporting that Market Manager Chris Oliviero’s first choice was Scott, who worked with Maggie Gray and Chris Carlin in afternoon drive on The Fan before Mike Francesa unretired and they were moved.

For now it looks as if Scott is staying at ESPN and is getting expanded responsibilities at the network.

On the Boomer and Gio morning show Thursday the hosts were talking a little inside baseball and seemed hopeful that, after years of upheaval and change, a little stability would set in once the Carton deal is done.