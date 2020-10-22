New Stitcher App

Stitcher has released the public beta of its newly redesigned mobile apps for Android and iOS alongside its web-based listening platform. The reimagined layout and new features are designed to help users control the way they listen to and discover podcasts.

“We focused on both unique listener experiences for veteran podcast listeners and podcast newbies in this major redesign because, after a decade of knowledge and data to rely on, we know that podcast consumption is a personal experience and one size does not fit all,” said Erik Diehn, CEO.

Among the changes: Download management, Episode filtering, Episode sorting, Show organization, and Enhanced speed controls.