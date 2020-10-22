iHeart to Air TV Voting Special

Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy, which is being broadcast on CBS TV Thursday, October 29, from 9:00-10:00 PM ET will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iheartRadio app. The special is intended to honor and selebrate the power of voting through music.

The special will be hosted by Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Kerry Washington, with appearances by Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Coldplay, Condoleezza Rice, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, John Kasich, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O’Neal, Tan France, Wilmer Valderrama, and more with performances by Alicia Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset and Shawn Mendes.