Meyer: Stern Deal Close

As is always the case with Howard Stern, a new deal is coming right down to the wire. With his latest 5-year contract set to expire at the end of 2020, SiriousXM CEO Jim Meyer says conversations on a new deal are productive regarding a “long-term renewal.”

Meyer said Stern told him he’s never been happier and the company relationship with Howard is very strong. “He is producing fantastic content, and his show has never ever been better.”

Meyer said from his perspective they are far along in the negotiations but it’s never done until it’s done. “I am very confident we will have an agreement soon to announce shortly.”