Chiang Takes On Expanded Role With CMG

He’s a fixture at the top of Radio Ink’s Best Country PD list (11 appearances) and now Johnny Chiang will take over Country Format Leader for Cox Media Group with the departure of Jeff Garrison. Chiang will continue in his role as Director of Operations for CMG Houston.

Chiang’s new duties will have him working with six of CMG’s country stations.

Chiang said CMG has some of the greatest brands, led by some of the best program directors in Country radio. “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to work even closer with this distinguished and already-successful group of talented programmers. I am deeply grateful to Tim Clarke and Steve Smith for their belief in me.”

In other moves on Monday, Christi Brooks has been promoted to Director of Branding/Programming for KCYY in San Antonio. Christi started her career as an intern at KKBQ in 1999 before landing a role as weekend on-air talent, then transitioning to nights, mornings and finally middays. Most recently, Brooks served as Assistant Director of Branding/Programming and Midday On-Air Talent of KKBQ in Houston. Brooks will begin working with the Y100 team officially on November 2.

“I had no idea when I walked through the doors 21 years ago at KKBQ that this would be my career path,” said Brooks. “I have been fortunate enough to work with and learn from some of the best in the business. I have been a fan of the team at Y100 for a long time and can’t wait to join them and see what we can do together.”

Caitlin “CJ” Johnson, afternoon drive host for KKBQ, is promoted to the station’s Assistant Director of Branding/Programming role. CJ began her career as a sales assistant at WAPE in Jacksonville, Fla., before landing a weekend show and later holding positions as full-time host and Music Director before relocating to Houston, TX. CJ also currently hosts middays on WAPE.

“Being asked to be Johnny Chiang’s Assistant Director of Branding and Programming is like getting the opportunity to learn how to write a country song from Chris Stapleton,” said Johnson. “You just say ‘yes!’”

“Johnny, Christi and CJ are brilliant programmers, thoughtful leaders, esteemed and respected on-air talent and all-around great people,” said Executive Vice President of CMG Radio Bill Hendrich. “Their passion for the industry and helping others will be the cornerstone of their success in their new roles. Congratulations to them all!”

CMG Radio Vice President of Audience and Content Tim Clarke added, “Johnny, Christi, and CJ are all outstanding leaders in CMG Country, and I am thrilled to see them rise in our organization. In each of their new roles, they will make our award-winning country brands even better.”