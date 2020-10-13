Democrats Use Radio to Target Texas Latinos

Part of a six-figure campaign across several battleground states, the radio ads will air on El Show de Piolin and El Show de Alex “El Genio” Lucas. The ads, which were purchased through Entravision, will direct individuals to VoyAVotar.com — the DNC’s voter participation hub in Spanish, where voters can register to vote, check their voter registration, and make a plan to vote, whether in person or by mail.

“Latino communities across Texas have a critical voice in this election — that’s why we are reaching out directly to these voters and ensuring they have the tools they need to make their plan to vote,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez. “We have seen how this administration’s failed response to the pandemic has disproportionately impacted the lives and livelihoods of Latinos in our country. Under Trump, Latinos have experienced more than 42,000 deaths due to COVID-19, millions of jobs lost under his recession, and the erosion of America’s values as a nation of immigrants. We must vote for leaders who will work to help our communities. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be those leaders.”

Listen to the radio ad here.