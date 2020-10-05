Women In Education Featured

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel hosts a two part episode of Broadband Conversations featuring five female school superintendents. The podcast is dedicated to amplifying the voices of women from across the technology, media, and innovation sectors.

“The new school year is underway, but so much is different. With a public health emergency still keeping many keep schools closed, millions of students are at home learning remotely. Yet nearly 17 million children are unable to reach the virtual classroom because they do not have broadband at home and are stuck in the Homework Gap,” said Rosenworcel. “I wanted to speak to education leaders from across the country who can talk about what this looks like on the ground and what solutions they want to see to fix this problem.”

The podcast can be found here.