Albany Radiothon Benefits Kids Hospital

The Cares for Kids Radiothon in Albany, NY raised over $274,000 to benefit the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. News Radio 810/103.1 WGY and 99.5 The River hosted the 22nd Annual Radiothon.

WGY On-air personalities Chuck Custer, Kelly Lynch, Diane Donato and Jaime Roberts, and 99.5 The River’s on-air personalities Randy McCarten, Rachel Davis, BJ the Web Guy, Terry O’Donnell and Jaime Roberts encouraged listeners to the iHeartMedia stations to donate and support the hospital’s pediatric health care programs.

Over the last 22 years, Cares for Kids Radiothon has raised over $6,000,000 to benefit the hospital