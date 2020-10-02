Adams Joins Newly Launches Rep Firm

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone

Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone says his company has moved its  national rep partnership to IBA Radio Sales which is managed by GenMedia Partners. Stone created the Independent Broadcasters Association which now has close to 3,000 radio stations.

Stone says he’s happy to be the first client to move to the new rep firm. “This new rep  firm is designed specifically for independent stations like Adams Radio to ensure that we are represented on all business  coming into our markets. We are also looking forward to the new business development to help us grow our national  business share, which is a major focus of IBA Radio Sales. I sincerely hope that all independent radio operators will  consider and take a strong look at IBA Radio Sales for their representation in the future. The more stations that make this  move, the stronger IBA Radio Sales will be, resulting in stronger national revenue for all independents.”

“I’m very excited about our partnership with the Independent Broadcasters Association and very happy to welcome Ron  and Adams Radio as the first group to join IBA Radio Sales for national representation,” said Kevin Garrity, Chief Executive  Officer of Gen Media Partners. “We built our company on the strength of independent broadcasters. As members of the  IBA, owners and operators can come together to gain the advantages of scale and compete more effectively with large  corporations for national ad dollars. I look forward to representing Adams Radio and members of the IBA as the  organization grows.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here