On Monday October 5 John Records Landecker will return to the Chicago radio airwaves with his 7-10 pm show on WGN-AM. Landecker’s original start date was last Monday, September 28 but that was bumped back a week due to WGN’s coverage of Chicago White Sox baseball.

The program will originate in a studio in the nearby NW Indiana community of Michigan City. It’s where John has been doing a Friday afternoon show on local station WEFM-FM.