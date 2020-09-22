Beasley Hauls In $13K For Local Hospital

Beasley New Jersey’s WMGQ-FM and WCTC-AM recently hosted its first Give Hope Radiothon in conjunction with the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Over $13,000 was raised to benefit the hospital’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The fund supports any additional needs the hospital may incur as a result of the pandemic as well as the continued expansion of telehealth as a means to provide life-changing care to more children at their 13 locations across New Jersey.

Magic 98.3’s Morning Show Host, Joel Katz, holding oversized check donation.