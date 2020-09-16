A nationwide coalition of Christian radio networks will join forces Saturday to present a two-hour special program titled “WHERE IS AMERICA HEADED? Finding Faith in a Time of Fear” from 8:30PM-10:30PM Eastern time.

The broadcast was prompted by uncertainty and unrest in the United States. Guests will include Vice President Mike Pence and Joel C. Rosenberg, New York Times bestselling author of Implosion, Can America Recover from It’s Economic, and Spiritual Challenges In Time ?.

The Salem Radio Network will distribute the broadcast.