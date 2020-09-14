Vinny Pastore Debuts Comedy Podcast

Fuhgeddaboudit with Vinny Pastore, Featuring Goumba Johnny is part of a new podcast lineup being launched September 15. The podcast will feature the Soprano’s actor along with his fellow comedian and friend Goumba Johnny.

“Radio has been my life-long passion — from when I was a DJ at the famed Lollipop Club to DJ’ing at my own club, The Crazy Horse, and then five years on SiriusXM with The Wise Guy Show,” said Pastore. “I am so happy to be back at the mic with Fuhgeddaboudit along with my co-host and lifelong friend, Goumba Johnny!”

Launched in March of 2020, The Storic Media Podcast Network is a podcast production and advertising company within United Stations Media Networks.