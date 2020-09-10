Radio One Indy To Stop The Music Today

Radio One Indianapolis’ stations for the second year will join the conversation that surrounds the seriousness of suicide prevention and mental health today from 10am until 12noon. Radio One Regional VP Deon Levingston explains.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Radio One in cooperation with Mental Health America – Indiana, The Indiana Suicide Prevention Network, “Alone Is A Lite” Mental Health Resource Network, Indiana Minority Health Coalition, New Direction Church, Eskenazi Health, IUPUI School Of Nursing, and Brooke’s Place, all stations will play NO music and open the microphones to entirely focus on the seriousness and the increase to crisis levels of suicides among Black and Hispanic teens in the community.

Radio One Regional Vice President, Deon Levingston stated, “Because of the Covid-19 Pandemic this year, 2020 has been very stressful. Americans are having more mental health concerns and issues at record levels because of isolation and uncertainty. The Indianapolis Urban One stations look forward to partnering with the Indiana Suicide Prevention Network to serve our communities and continue the discussions on alternative options to reduce the growing suicide rates in our community.”