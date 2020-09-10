More Local News From A Non-Com

Every morning at 6 a.m. Louisville Public Media will drop an episode of its new podcast WFPL Daily News Briefing. Hosted by Jonese Franklin and Bill Burton, the show is a quick on-demand look at local Louisville news. Sample it HERE.

