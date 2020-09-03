Dog Trainer Becomes Morning Man

Max Media has announced that 92.9 The Wave (WAVE are WVBW) has hired Kristina & Brian for mornings starting Monday, September 21st.

Brian (Chesworth) has worked as a dog trainer, tugboat deckhand and dabbled on-air in Jazz & Country radio in Virginia.

Kristina (Carlyle) served in the United States Navy and was in the Navy Reserves for 7 years as a hospital corpsman. Radio adventures have included stops in Albuquerque, Tulsa and Albany.

Ops Manager Eddie Haskell says they are the perfect for the station. “I’m very excited for Kristina & Brian to join Max Media and The Wave. They’re a perfect fit and will wake-up Hampton Roads with a healthy dose of pop-culture, wit, fun and music from the 80’s to now.”