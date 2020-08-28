Seattle Radio Listeners Rally to FUND The Police

Talk Radio KVI-AM Seattle morning host John Carlson rallied his audience to help Fund the Seattle Police Department despite the city’s effort to Defund it. After discovering protesters were pointing eye damaging lasers at officers, Carlson made an plea to listeners to help purchase protective eye wear for them.

In just a few short hours, the audience delivered raising more than $50,000 for the cause providing not just a few officers with protective eye wear but ALL SPD officers will now have this vital eye protection.

Seattle Police Foundation President and CEO, Cherie Skager responded to the efforts – “We are grateful to John Carlson, KVI and their generous listeners who showed SPD officers last week that the community has their back during these challenging times. Because of your support, we are able to purchase every single officer at SPD vital safety equipment that will protect their eyes from laser attacks on the protest lines.”