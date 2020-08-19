Beasley Offering $50K in Advertising Grants

As COVID-19 continues to beat up small businesses, Beasley Media Group is lending them a helping hand. WJBR-FM in Wilmington is awarding $50,000 in advertising grants to assist small businesses in need in that market.

The station will offer a total of five $10,000 advertising grants over a six-week period from 9/7/20- 10/18/20. The station is taking business submissions online.

GSM Marta DeLisi: “We are thrilled to be able to help local businesses during the reopening process during these unprecedented times.”