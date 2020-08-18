Sirius XM Partners With RapidSOS

Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services and RapidSOS, are working together to help first responders save more lives. The joint effort will digitally transmit vehicle crash data to 911 immediately following a crash-related vehicle emergency.

“This collaboration enables us for the first time to immediately send data from both the vehicle and our databases to 911, regardless of the technology used in the receiving 911 center,” said John Jasper, SVP/GM and General Manager at Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services.

Linking vehicle and crash data from Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services’ ACN+ (Advanced Automatic Crash Notification with enhanced services) technology with the RapidSOS emergency response data platform, 911 personnel can be notified quicker and first responders can receive more critical information about the nature and severity of the vehicle emergency before arriving at the scene.

“We are excited to work with Sirius XM Connected Vehicle to bring life-saving data directly onto the screens of 911 telecommunicators, improving situational awareness for responders arriving on the scene,” said Michael Martin, CEO RapidSOS.