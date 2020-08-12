BIA Revises Revenue Down…Again

Due to the continued economic uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, BIA Advisory Services has adjusted its estimate for 2020 local advertising revenue down another $4 billion. Back in November of 2019 BIA estimated local ad revenue at $161.3 Billion. In April that was revised to $144.3 billion. Now that number is down to $140.4 billion.

According to BIA, radio will take in $200 million less than projected back in April, and $2 billion less than BIA first projected in November of 2019.

BIA’s Chief Economist Mark Fratrick says the post-COVID update takes into account a weaker economy, job losses and a downturn in key business verticals. “Right now, we believe a realistic view of the economy overall and the advertising marketplace is that after a dramatic decrease in the second-quarter and a bumpy start to the third, the remainder of the year will turn positive but end up with an overall decline in local advertising for the year.”

Political ad spending should prevent 2020 from being a total disaster. Since its April forecast, BIA increased the expected political ad spend from $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion. Of the $209 million increase, the distributed share to different media include $138 million to TV OTA, $40 million to Cable, $26 million to Online/Digital, and $5 million to Radio OTA.