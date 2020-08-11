MPR Virtual Event Focuses on Policing

Minneapolis is where George Floyd was killed. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Minnesota Public Radio News will present a live virtual conversation addressing the future of policing. Spotlight on the Future of Policing will be hosted by MPR News correspondent Brandt Williams and feature a panel of guests discussing the future of policing and what it will take to achieve lasting change.

The Aug. 26 virtual event will focus in on the conversations many communities are having about what policing should look like following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis and how far to go with changes to the system. The guests will discuss what role police departments and officers should play in communities – especially where Black and Indigenous people and people of color have been disproportionately impacted – and how all communities can provide public safety to their residents while helping dismantle racism.

The event will take place on Zoom beginning at noon CST and is open and free to everyone. This discussion will include an audience Q&A and will be broadcast on MPR News at a later date.