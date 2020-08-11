More Local From Cumulus Nashville

Nashville Sports Talker 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM is rolling out a new programming lineup this week that will give Nashville listeners more local programming. The new lineup will now have live and local weekday shows.

The new schedule kicks off weekdays with news and information on “The Wake-Up Zone” from 6:00am-9:00am, hosted by Jason Martin, followed by “Midday 180” from 9:00am-1:00pm (previously 10:00am-2:00pm) with hosts Jonathan Hutton, Chad Withrow and Paul Kuharsky. Blaine Bishop moves from Mornings to co-host an all-new 1:00pm-3:00pm show, “Blaine & Mickey”, with Mickey Ryan, who transitions from his previous hosting duties on “3HL”, now hosted by Brent Dougherty and Dawn Davenport from 3:00pm-6:00pm. The “Midday 180” returns from 6:00pm-7:00pm for the “180 at 6”. Blaine Bishop, a former all-pro safety for the Tennessee Titans, will also be a regular contributor on 104.5 The Zone’s morning and afternoon drive shows during football season.

Allison Warren, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Nashville, said: “Since its inception, 104.5 The Zone has been a leader in live and local sports, and the appetite for sports programming keeps growing. With this lineup, 104.5 The Zone continues to offer the best and most comprehensive sports coverage and local play-by-play sports action to Middle Tennessee fans.”