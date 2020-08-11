Joe Gets More To Do

Joe Siragusa is the new Program Director for Cumulus’ WEDG-FM The Edge in Buffalo. Siragusa will continue as PD for Classic Hits WHTT-FM, a position he has held for almost 19 years.

Cumulus also announced that it has named Tiffany Bentley as Assistant Program Director for WEDG-FM. Bentley will continue to serve 103.3 The Edge as Music Director and On-Air Personality, Afternoon Drive, positions she has held for over 4 years.

Jim Riley, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Buffalo, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce that Joe Siragusa will be taking the reins at 103.3 The Edge. Joe has been part of Buffalo’s programming leadership for most of The Edge’s 25-year history. His understanding of the station’s heritage and the Buffalo market make him the perfect choice for this opportunity. With Tiffany Bentley as APD, I think we have a formidable team.”